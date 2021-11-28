Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Cap of $390,931.44

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $390,931.44 and approximately $137.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

