Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS PBKOF remained flat at $$30.23 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBKOF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

