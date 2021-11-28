Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $103,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,368,000.

PFTAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.