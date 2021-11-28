PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

NYSE PPG opened at $155.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

