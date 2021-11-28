Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PRED traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 141,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,467. Predictive Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.46.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments.

