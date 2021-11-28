Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PRED traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 141,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,467. Predictive Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.46.
Predictive Technology Group Company Profile
