Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Critical Review

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.17% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.19 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -86.00 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

