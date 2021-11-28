Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,659 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

