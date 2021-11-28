Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,915 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of 1st Source worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Innovative Portfolios bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SRCE stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

