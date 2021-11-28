Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.