Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $933,000 Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 227,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of LC opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

