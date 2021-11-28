Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 277 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

