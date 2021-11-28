Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,612 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $13,141,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Inovalon by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inovalon by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after buying an additional 345,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

