Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.43

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 2086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

