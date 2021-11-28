Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

