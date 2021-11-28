Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

