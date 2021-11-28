Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.86 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,293 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

