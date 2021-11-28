Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

