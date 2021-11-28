Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

PFIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

