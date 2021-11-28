ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $94.07

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.07, but opened at $83.79. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 6,170 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

