Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 94,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

