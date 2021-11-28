Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.25

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPLPY. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

