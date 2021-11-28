Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) vs. Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Head to Head Survey

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 15.29% N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $50.33 million 2.21 $9.56 million $0.79 18.05 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.08 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prudential Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Prudential Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prudential Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

