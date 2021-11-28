Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,142 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $12,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

