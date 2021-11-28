Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -217.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

