Prudential Financial Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 88.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

