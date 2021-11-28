Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arlo Technologies worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

