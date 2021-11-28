Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,003,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,795,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,048,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,215,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,128,633 shares of company stock worth $78,341,788. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.