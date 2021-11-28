Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 552.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:BCO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

