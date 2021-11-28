Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

