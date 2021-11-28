Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

