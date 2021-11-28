Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Down 74.9% in November

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.45. 401,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Puyi has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

