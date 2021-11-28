QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

QGEN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,348,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

