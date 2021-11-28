QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $54.56

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.56, but opened at $56.47. QIAGEN shares last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 14,851 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

