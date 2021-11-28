QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $8.33 on Friday. QIWI has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIWI (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.