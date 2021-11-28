QIWI plc (QIWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 14th

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

QIWI has raised its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. QIWI has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.04.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIWI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

