Quantstamp Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $38.86 million and approximately $729,291.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

