Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $9.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.
QIPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 80,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
