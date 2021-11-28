Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $9.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 80,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

