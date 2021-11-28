Rai Reflex Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.32 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $78.32 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.13 or 0.07450042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,138.09 or 1.00153580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,889,504 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

