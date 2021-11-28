Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $$13.86 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2792 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

