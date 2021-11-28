Ravencoin Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $77.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060719 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,181,585,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

