Raymond James Upgrades Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) to “Buy”

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

