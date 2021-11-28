Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post sales of $598.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.70 million and the highest is $605.64 million. Redfin posted sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,750 shares of company stock worth $4,583,108. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $41.80. 630,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. Redfin has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

