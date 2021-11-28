REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 16,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.