Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.71

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.71 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 1435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

