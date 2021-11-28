Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

