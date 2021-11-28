Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.28

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 7746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

