Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at $3,893,000. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 114.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $393.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.84. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $416.68.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

