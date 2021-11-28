Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIH opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.85.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

