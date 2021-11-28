Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 309.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.42 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

