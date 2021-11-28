Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Rent-A-Center worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

